Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



November 18 Game Postponed

November 18, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release


Friday night's game against the Elmira Mammoth has been postponed due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for further details as far as a makeup date goes. If you already purchased your ticket Your ticket will be honored for the game on the makeup date.
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Watertown Wolves Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central