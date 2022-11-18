November 18 Game Postponed

November 18, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Friday night's game against the Elmira Mammoth has been postponed due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for further details as far as a makeup date goes. If you already purchased your ticket Your ticket will be honored for the game on the makeup date.

