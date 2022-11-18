FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Game Recaps for the Federal Hockey League for Friday, November 18, 2022.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

CAROLINA USES SEVEN GOAL SECOND TO BLOW OUT SEA WOLVES

by Brett Wiseman

Winston-Salem, NC- In the first ever meeting between the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Carolina Thunderbirds, Lucas Rowe and Jan Salak each scored hat tricks in an 11-2 romp.

Mario Cavialere was spectacular in net, smothering 30 of 32 Sea Wolf shots.

Rowe got the scoring started late in the first, putting home a loose puck off a Petr Panacek shot fake that would've made Nikita Kucherov proud.

The second period was a goal-fest of epic proportions. Nine total goals came in the middle frame, seven off the sticks of Thunderbirds. Blake Peavy got it started thirty seconds into the period of the long change, beating Blake Weyrick to his stick side on a wrist shot off the rush.

Rowe notched his second, wristing one past Weyrick on a beautifully executed 3-on-2 break with Panacek and Firth in tow. Weyrick was pulled after giving up that goal, giving way to Greg Harney. Salak added one to his total at the 7:40 mark of the second, and Rowe completed his hat trick at the 15:30 mark of the second after Mississippi added two of their own.

Then, the Thunderbirds flurried goals in rapid fire fashion to finish the middle frame. Salak smashed home back to back goals at 18:13 and 18:51, then Dawson Baker got in on the party with just 16 seconds left in the second. Three goals in the last 1:47 of the second all but put the game away.

Peavy and Baker each got their second goals of the night in the third, and Josh Koepplinger finally put one home after a number of chances in recent games to finish off the 11-2 thrashing.

Tucker Firth earned third star honors, Salak second and Rowe first star.

Carolina will host Mississippi once again Saturday night at 6:05 to wrap up the weekend series.

SEA WOLVES FALTER IN FIRST GAME AGAINST THUNDERBIRDS

by Nick Roesch

Winston-Salem, NC - The (2-5-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves had their winning drought expand to six games on Friday night after falling 11-2 to the (7-3-0) Carolina Thunderbirds at the WinstonSalem Fairgrounds Annex. Carolina extended their win streak to three games after scoring seven goals in the second period.

The matchup started as a defensive battle with the first period seeing just one goal by Carolina's Lucas Rowe at the 3:07 marker.

The Thunderbirds came out aggressive in the second period, scoring three goals between Blake Peavey (0:30), Rowe (4:56) and Jan Salak (7:40). With a 4-0 deficit, the Sea Wolves broke the ice with back-to-back goals between Justin Barr (9:46) and Chris Hunt (13:50). Carolina quickly put an end to Mississippi's momentum by scoring four more times by the end of the middle stanza. Rowe and Baker added to the massive period and Jan Salak piled on two more goals for an 8-2 Thunderbirds lead after 40 minutes of action.

The Sea Wolves were unable to contain Carolina's offensive power with Peavey, Baker and Josh Koepplinger lighting the lamp before the end of the night and their 11-2 final score. The shots on goal category went to the Thunderbirds 45-32. Mississippi starting goaltender Blake Weyrick stopped 15 of his 18 shots faced before Greg Harney came in relief and made 19 saves on 27 attempts.

The two teams will go at it again tomorrow, November 19 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The puck will drop at 5:05 Central Time and the game will be available for viewing on the Sea Wolves YouTube Channel.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

FIVE-GOAL FIRST PERIOD POWERS RIVER DRAGONS WIN

Columbus Snags Share of First Overall

with 5-2 Win Over Port Huron

by Tom Callahan

COLUMBUS, GA -The Columbus River Dragons scored five times in the first period to build an insurmountable lead Friday night, topping the Port Huron Prowlers 5-2 at the Columbus Civic Center.

Austin Daae and Jay Croop both posted two assists on the night to pace the offense while five different River Dragons found the net. Paul Fregeau started the scoring just 4:14 into the game followed 24 seconds later by Edgars Ozolins first marker of the season. Josh Pietrantonio, Jacob Kelly and Alex Storjohann (shorthanded) followed to build a 5-0 lead after the first period.

After a scoreless second period, the Prowlers did manage to score twice and spoil the shutout bid for Bailey MacBurnie (41 saves) as he improved to 5-1 on the season.

The same two teams go right back at it on Saturday night at 7:30 pm. It's Education Night presented by Kinetic Credit Union, with all students and educators receiving a buy-one, get-one ticket deal through the River Dragons offices. Pregame show begins one half hour before puck drop on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Ruiz Scores Two, Including Game Winner In OT, To Beat Motor City 3-2

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI - Two weeks ago Motor City fans were treated with an exciting overtime game with a happy ending. On Friday night, Danbury made sure the ending was different at Big Boy Arena.

After The Rockers (6-3-2) drew a tripping call midway through the overtime period, the Hat Tricks used open ice to get a game winning power play goal for a 3-2 win.

It was no surprise that the league leader in game winning goals, Jonny Ruiz, put his stamp on game when it mattered most. With 1:09 left in the period, Kyle Gonzalez kept the puck inside the offensive zone. Gonzalez pushed it ahead to Dmitry Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov offered a one-timer to Ruiz at the far side circle, and the veteran forward blasted the puck for the win.

After nothing was settled in the first period, the Hat Tricks took the first lead of the game in the second period on the power play.

Evan Lugo pushed the puck ahead through the neutral zone to Brendan Dowler, who carried the puck into the offensive zone. Dowler rode the far-side wall and fired a hard angle shot that Trevor Babin tipped with his stick, but couldn't stop for a 1-0 lead and his first goal of the season

Fourteen seconds later, Motor City evened the score at 1-1 on a goal scored by Scott Coash, who fired the puck from the high slot past Brian Wilson on the high stick side.

Danbury was able to retake the lead early in the third period on a shot offered by Dowler from the point. Ruiz was able to offer a deflection for a 2-1 lead.

The lead held for 18 minutes before Motor City was able to tie the score with 41 seconds left in the period.

Babin was pulled and the Rockers had an extra attacker in Ross Bartlett. The puck was fired by Ian White from the point into a crowd in front of the net. Bartlett was able to crash the net, find the puck among the throng of players, to put away a back-handed puck for a 2-2 tie.

Motor City and Danbury will play again on Saturday night at 7:00 pm at Big Boy Arena before the Rocker host Watertown on Wednesday night.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DELAWARE THUNDER

Binghamton Hangs on to Beat Thunder

by Gradon Motter

Harrington, DE - The first period started off with each team struggling to get any offense going. However, Binghamton's Bret Parker would be the first to turn the lamp red 13 minutes into the first. Tyson Kirkby would also score for the Black Bears with 9 seconds to go to make the game 2-0.

The second period would be a chess match with both teams clawing to reach the back of the net. Delaware's goalie Michael McHale would stop all shots that came his way in the period which helped Delaware's Austin Weber score with four minutes to go in the period making the game 2-1.

The 3rd period was a gritty and eventful period with neither team giving an inch. Some incredible saves from Binghamton's Joseph Shepard and a late goal from Nikita Ivashkin in the 3rd would close the door on any chance of a Thunder comeback making the final score 3-1.

Delaware travels up to play Binghamton Saturday November 19th with a 7:00 puck drop.

BLACK BEARS DEFEAT DELAWARE ON THE ROAD

by Brooks Hill

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder in the first matchup of the season 3-1 on Friday night. Three different Black Bears forwards tallied goals in the road victory, while Joe Sheppard stopped 26 of 27 shots on goal from the Thunder.

In a back and forth first period, Binghamton was able to find the back of the net first. Bret Parker continued his offensive production, pushing the Black Bears out to a 1-0 lead. Binghamton applied heavy pressure on the forecheck all period, and in the final minute, it paid dividends. Geno DeAngelo and Tyler Gjurich were flying around the Thunder zone, that forced a turnover to Tyson Kirkby and Kirkby would burry an unassisted goal with 10 seconds left in the period. After 20 minutes, Binghamton led 2-0.

The Thunder's special teams would put them back in the game with a power play goal late in the second period. Austin Weber scored the team's seventh man-advantage goal of the season, making it 2-1 after the middle frame.

The Black Bears had an opportunity to convert on a 5-3 situation, but the Thunder penalty killing unit stood tall. Delaware kept trying to tie the game, but Joe Sheppard stood tall in net not allowing any shots past in the final period. Austin Thompson picked up an assist in his first game back from injury. Thompson gave a one-touch pass to Nikita Ivashkin, who skated by two defenders and beat the goalie to far post making it a two-goal game with just over 90 seconds remaining.

Binghamton defeats Delaware 3-1 on the first road matchup between the two sides this season. The same two teams will face each other tomorrow night in Binghamton. Tickets are still available by calling the office at 607.722.7367 or visit the team's website at binghamtonblackbears.com for more information.

