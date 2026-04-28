USL1 Charlotte Independence

Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 1 Player of the Round: Enzo Martínez

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video


The United Soccer League today announced the Team of the Round for Round 1 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as the Charlotte Independence's Enzo Martínez was named the Player of the Round after scoring both goals in his side's 2-1 victory against the Richmond Kickers in Group 6 at City Stadium.

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United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026


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