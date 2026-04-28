Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 1 Player of the Round: Enzo Martínez

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







The United Soccer League today announced the Team of the Round for Round 1 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as the Charlotte Independence's Enzo Martínez was named the Player of the Round after scoring both goals in his side's 2-1 victory against the Richmond Kickers in Group 6 at City Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.