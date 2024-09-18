President Joe Biden to Welcome 2023 National Women's Soccer League Champions Gotham FC to the White House Monday, September 23

September 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







The President will welcome Gotham FC to the White House to celebrate their victory in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League Championship on Monday, September 23.

The visit represents the first time ever that an NWSL team is recognized for its championship win, a major benchmark moment for professional women's soccer.

In attendance will be members of the 2023 NWSL championship team, including captain Ali Krieger, 2023 NWSL Championship MVP Midge Purce, along with head coach Juan Carlos Amorós, and NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

