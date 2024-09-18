Kansas City Current to Hold Riverfront Watch Party at CPKC Stadium Grounds

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current are inviting fans to Current Fest, a new matchday experience held on CPKC Stadium Grounds, Saturday, Sept. 28. The family-friendly event will be held prior to and throughout the entirety of the Current's match against NJ/NY Gotham FC, which is set to kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

Current Fest will be held outside CPKC Stadium at two locations. The Gold Lot and the North Side Viewing Area will both have big screen televisions for fans to catch the match while experiencing the amenities of this first-of-its-kind matchday experience.

Gates to Current Fest will open two hours before kickoff at 10 a.m. CT, and the event will end a half-hour following the final whistle. Tickets are $5 for all attendees, and children under 10 years old will be able to attend for free. Tickets for next Saturday's event can be purchased here.

"We are so excited to welcome fans to a new KC Current matchday experience, our first-ever Current Fest on the CPKC Stadium Grounds," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Head of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "Current Fest will provide a unique, family-friendly way for fans to experience what makes CPKC Stadium the best environment in the NWSL."

Current Fest will allow attendees to receive a stadium-like experience along the bank of the Missouri River. Two big screen televisions outside the stadium will air the Current's match against Gotham FC, and Current Fest attendees will be able to experience the match in real time as the televisions will be synced to CPKC Stadium's in-house jumbotron.

Food and drink will be available for purchase inside Current Fest from a variety of food trucks and beverage carts. The Gold Lot will be the designated food and beverage section. Current Fest will also feature KC Current merchandise kiosks, multiple photo opportunities and inflatable games. Additionally, Current Fest attendees will have access to all the fun pregame activities on the CPKC Plaza before the Current and Gotham FC kick off.

For more information on Current Fest, visit here. Current Fest tickets will not grant access inside CPKC Stadium, only to the watch party held on CPKC Stadium Grounds.

