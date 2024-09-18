Matchday Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns

September 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC (1-0-0, 3 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Portland Thorns (1-0-0, 3 points) on Wednesday, Sept. 18 for the second group stage match of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and a full list of how to watch in other countries can be found here. Tickets are available here.

The all-time record between San Diego and Portland stands at 3-5-2 in all competitions. The two clubs met most recently on July 5 when the Wave fell 1-0 to the Thorns at Providence Park. Portland scored the lone goal in the 85th minute when forward Janine Beckie sent a well-placed cross to forward Izzy D'Aquila who finished it first-time for the game-winner.

Last Time Out

San Diego kicked off the Concacaf W Champions Cup on Aug. 20 when the team defeated Santa Fe FC 2-0 at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama. Forward María Sánchez tallied the first goal only 82 seconds into the match when Alex Morgan played a cross into the box that Santa Fe's goalkeeper fumbled, allowing Sánchez to pounce and secure the opening goal of the night. The Wave would double the lead in the 63rd minute when defender Hanna Lundkvist sent a cross to the far post that connected perfectly with defender Kristen McNabb who headed the ball into the back of the net to secure all three points for San Diego in their first group stage match.

In Portland's opening match of the tournament, the team defeated Club América 3-1 on Sept. 4 at Providence Park. Captain Christine Sinclair secured a brace in the first half as she took a shot from distance in the 13th minute and recorded another from the top of the box in the 28th minute. Rookie forward Reilyn Turner earned the Thorns' third goal by way of a header from a corner-kick in the 52nd minute while Club América would pull one back moments later in the 53rd minute.

Players to Watch

San Diego's Delphine Cascarino earned her first goal and assist in the Wave's last NWSL regular season match versus Utah Royals. In the first 27 seconds of the match, Cascarino dribbled down the flank and played a direct ball to forward Amirah Ali who finished the cross and secured the fattest goal in club history. The French international then recorded her first NWSL goal just five minutes later when she struck a first-time shot towards the near post past Utah's goalkeeper. Cascarino signed with San Diego on July 24 from Olympique Lyonnais and since has made four appearances with three starts.

Portland midfielder Hina Sugita scored the club's last goal against Washington Spirit on Sept. 7 which marked her second of the season. The goal came in the 49th minute when forward Alexa Spaanstra cut a cross across the Spirit backline for the midfielder who fired a shot to the back post for the Thorns opening goal.

How to Watch

Wednesday's match between San Diego and Portland will be played at Snapdragon Stadium with tickets available here. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the U.S.

