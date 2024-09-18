Angel City Football Club Announces Matt Wade as New Assistant General Manager

September 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced the hiring of Matt Wade as the club's new Assistant General Manager. Wade will join General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano, overseeing the club's football operations department and supporting the implementation of the club's sporting strategic plan.

"I'm delighted to be joining Angel City FC as Assistant General Manager," said Wade. "A club with exceptional people, an inspiring story, and a captivating project to be a part of. Through people-first and player-centric initiatives, I'm passionate about enhancing professionalism and raising standards of performance across all football departments."

"It's wonderful to have Matt as an addition to our sporting operations as a key role given his experience in high performance football environments and clubs," said Angel City General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano. "We continue to evolve in our processes only three years in and Matt will help to drive those systematically and through a strategic football lens."

Originally from Manchester, U.K., Wade joins the club after spending time with Feyenoord Rotterdam of the Eredivisie league in the Netherlands, where he served as Head of Sporting Strategy for three seasons, winning three trophies along the way. His primary focus was on delivering sporting projects and hiring processes that resonated with the organization's mission, pushing the boundaries to enhance its First Team, Women's Team, and Academy. Prior to joining Feyenoord, he held senior positions at Bloom Sports and Sportsology, working on projects in the NFL, NBA, MLS, European football, and the NWSL.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.