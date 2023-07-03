Preds Sign Jasper Weatherby to Two-Way Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Jasper Weatherby to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Weatherby spilt the 2022-23 season between two AHL teams - the San Jose Barracuda and Grand Rapids Griffins - compiling 17 points (6g-11a) in 70 games. He began the campaign with San Jose, where he had six points (3g-3a) in 39 appearances, before a mid-season trade sent him to the Detroit organization; he closed out the year by producing 11 points (3g-8a) in 31 games for the Griffins.

Originally drafted by San Jose in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL, where he owns 32 points (11g-21a) in 95 games. He tallied two points (1g-1a) in his NHL debut with San Jose on Oct. 16, 2021 vs. Winnipeg and went on to play in 49 more contests that season, notching 11 points (5g-6a) in 11:14 of average ice time. Prior to turning pro, Weatherby played three seasons at the University of North Dakota from 2018-21, serving as an alternate captain during his final campaign, and helped lead the Fighting Hawks to the NCHC Tournament title in 2021 and back-to-back regular-season conference championships in 2020-21. The Portland, Ore., native also spent two seasons in the BCHL with Wenatchee, earning a slew of awards in 2017-18, including the league's championship and MVP, the Brett Hull Trophy as the top scorer and a spot on the First All-Star Team.

The Admirals will open the 2032-24 home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 21st at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released later this summer.

