Reign Sign Forward Charles Hudon to Two-Year Contract

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have signed forward Charles Hudon to a two-year American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Hudon, 29, will begin his 10th professional season with Ontario after a year with the Colorado Avalanche organization that saw him play nine NHL games and 61 contests with the AHL's Colorado Eagles where he scored a team-high 54 points (29-25=54). Hudon totaled 17 power play goals for the Eagles which led the AHL, and posted four goals in seven postseason appearances.

A native of Alma, Quebec, Hudon has played in 134 NHL games over the course of his professional career with Colorado and the Montreal Canadians, who drafted him in the 5th round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The left-shot winger has also played 380 AHL games and notched more than 300 total points (161-147=308) with the Eagles, Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John's IceCaps, Laval Rocket and Syracuse Crunch.

Hudon has posted 25 or more goals in five of his AHL seasons and also has a 30-point NHL campaign to his name when he suited up for 72 games with the Canadians during 2017-18 and scored 10 goals and 20 assists. He is a two-time AHL All-Star selection, participating in the showcase during the 2014-15 and 2019-20 seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Hudon played four seasons of junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), tallying 273 points (104-169'3) with 241 PIM and a plus-78 rating in 235 games with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He was named the QMJHL's Rookie of the Year in 2011 when he scored 60 points in 63 games during his first junior campaign. Hudon also skated in 50 QMJHL playoff games, collecting 45 points (21-24=45).

Internationally, Hudon represented Canada at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2011 where he helped his team earn a goal medal with an event-high five goals in five games, and also participated in the in 2014 IIHF World Junior Championships with a goal and an assist in seven games.

The Reign will open the 2023-24 AHL regular season on Friday, October 13 at Toyota Arena.

