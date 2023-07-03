Admirals Sign Cal O'Reilly to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed Center Cal O'Reilly to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

O'Reilly returns to Milwaukee, the place where his legendary career began 18 seasons ago. He played parts of five seasons with the Admirals from 2006-2010 and accumulated 253 points on 56 goals and 197 assists and was +25 in 262 career contests. He is the Ads all-time AHL leader in career assists and is second in career points.

The Toronto, ON native's two most productive offensive seasons came with the Admirals, including the 2007-08 campaign when he collected 79 points (16g-63a) in 80 games and was selected to play in the AHL All-Star Classic. He is the only Admiral to top the 60-assist plateau since the team joined the league back in 2001 and his 79 points that year trail only Darren Haydar (92 in 2005-06) and Simon Gamache (86 in 2004-05) for most points in a season.

A five-time AHL All-Star, including twice with the Admirals, O'Reilly has accumulated 704 career points via 156 goals and 548 assists in 885 career American Hockey League contests with the Admirals, Portland Pirates, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies, Iowa Wild and most recently Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He is tied for 23rd all-time in the 87-year history of the AHL in points and 19th in games played.

He helped guide the Admirals to the post-season four times and played ten games during the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals in 2006. He went back to the Finals with Utica in 2015 when he collected 19 points (2g-17a) and a +11 rating in 23 contests. All told, he has played in 90 career playoff contests over nine seasons, accumulating 59 points (15g-44a).

In addition, O'Reilly played in 145 career games in the National Hockey League, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 33 assists for 49 points with the Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Minnesota Wild.

O'Reilly and the Admirals will open the 2032-24 home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 21st at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released later this summer.

