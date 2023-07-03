Flames Sign Defenseman Brady Lyle

July 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today they have signed free agent defenseman Brady Lyle to a one-year, two-way contract.

Lyle, a native of North Bay, ON, spent the previous two seasons in the St. Louis Blues organization having played for their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In 51 games last season, he recorded 31 points from seven goals and 24 assists.

Following a five-year junior career in the OHL, the 6'3", 211lbs blueliner signed as a free agent with the Boston Bruins. He played two years in Providence (AHL) before a trade with St. Louis in March 2022.

BRADY LYLE - DEFENSE

BORN: North Bay, ON DATE: June 6, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 211 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

TERM: one-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

