Capitals Sign Forward Alex Limoges

July 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Limoges (lih-MOHZH), 25, a former Pennsylvania State University standout, led the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose in scoring last season, striking for 54 points (20g, 34a) in 63 games. The winger finished second on the team in assists, power-play goals (8), and power-play assists (13).

The Winchester, Virginia native scored 23 goals and added 40 points over 62 games with San Diego in 2021-22. He joined the Gulls towards the end of the 2020-21 season following the conclusion of his NCAA career, posting 21 points (11g, 10a) in 23 games. During the 2021-22 season, Limoges set the Gulls' single-season record for power-play goals, with 12, which also led all AHL rookies.

The 6'0", 207-pound Limoges ranks third all-time in scoring at Penn State, playing four seasons with the Nittany Lions from 2017-21. He compiled 125 points (51g, 74a) in 128 career NCAA games, and he tied for first in the NCAA in scoring in 2018-19 with a 50-point (23g, 27a) campaign. He served as team captain during the 2020-21 season and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection. Prior to playing at Penn State, he won the Clark Cup with the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm in 2016.

Limoges is an alumnus of the Washington Little Caps program, playing for the 16U AAA, 14U AAA and 13U AAA teams.

The Hershey Bears are the 2023 Calder Cup Champions! The Bears will take the ice to defend the club's title starting in October, but you can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.