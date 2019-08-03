Pozo Homer Gives Wood Ducks Walk-Off Win

KINSTON, NC - A walk-off home run by Yohel Pozo in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Down East Wood Ducks (77-35/27-15) to a 6-5 victory over the Frederick Keys (15-26/44-66) on Saturday night at Grainger Stadium. It marked the third walk-off win for Down East over the Keys in 2019.

Jumping ahead 3-0 in the count against Reed Hayes, Pozo would take a called strike and then foul a pitch off to force a full count. On the next pitch, the Wood Ducks catcher hit a home run over the leftfield wall to hand Down East its seventh walk-off win of the season.

Trailing 5-0, the Keys scored five unanswered runs to level the game. In the fifth, the visitors sent eight to bat and scored four times against Down East starter Alex Eubanks. Robbie Thorburn singled, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Cole Billingsley base hit. Zach Jarrett then walked, before a Robert Neustrom two-run double made it 5-3 and a Jomar Reyes two-bagger made it a one-run game.

In the seventh, Jarrett tied the game with a solo homer to left off Josh Advocate. His 11th home run of the season, Jarrett finished the day 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and two runs scored.

The duo of Brenan Hanifee and Hayes (0-1) combined to retire 14 straight Wood Ducks hitters to keep the game tied. In the top of the ninth, the Keys offense used a double steal to put runners at second and third, but Michael Matuella used back-to-back strikeouts to keep the game tied at five.

Down East scored four times against Hanifee in the third. With two on base, Sam Huff hit a two-run double, before two-baggers by Curtis Terry and JP Martinez completed the scoring. The Wood Ducks also added a run in the fourth on a triple by Sherten Apostel and a sac-fly by Josh Altmann before the Keys offensive surge.

Matuella (5-2) earned the win, pitching a scoreless ninth while striking out the side. Hayes suffered the loss, giving up two hits and the home run in two innings. He struck out five.

The Keys try to avoid the three-game sweep at Grainger Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander David Lebron (2-4, 3.57) starts for Frederick and will be opposed by Down East right-hander Noah Bremer (2-0, 2.83). First pitch is at 1 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

