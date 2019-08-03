Jacob Meyers Promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi

Following a pair of promotions on Thursday, the Houston Astros have announced that Fayetteville Woodpeckers outfielder Jacob Meyers has earned a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi. Meyers is the 14th Woodpecker to receive the call up to the Hooks in 2019.

A member of the Opening Day roster for the Woodpeckers, Meyers appeared in 87 games and was one of the best blends of contact and speed for Fayetteville on the year. A mid-season all-star, Meyers leaves, with a .258 batting average, coupled with eight home runs and 41 RBI. Meyers' best production came down to finding alleys in any ballpark, home or road. As he leaves the Carolina League, Meyers leads all batters with 29 doubles and 39 total extra-base-hits.

To compensate for the loss of Meyers, the Astros assigned Cal Stevenson to Fayetteville. Stevenson was a member of the Astros trade with the Toronto Blue Jays that sent Derek Fisher to Toronto in exchange for Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing Woodpeckers@Astros.com.

