August 3 Game Information

The Woodies (26-15, 76-35) and Keys (12-25, 44-65) play the middle game of the three-game set tonight at 6 p.m. when righty-hander Alex Eubanks (8-4, 2.80) takes the mound to face off with Frederick righty Brenan Hanifee (8-9, 4.46). Gates open at 4 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a DEWD Bobblehead, presented by Pepsi. The broadcast will begin at 5:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Bubba Thompson launched a grand slam in the fourth inning, while Diosbel Arias added a three-run blast in the fifth to lead the Wood Ducks past the Keys, 7-4. Tim Brennan won his fourth consecutive start. He retired the first 11 men that he faced, and ultimately gave up three earned runs over six innings of work.

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: The Wood Ducks 1-0 win over the Mudcats, last Thursday, was their 17th shutout win of the season, and sixth 1-0 victory. Down East boasts a 2.67 team ERA this season which leads all of Minor League Baseball, while their 17 shutouts are second only to the Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League. Since team ERA records began being kept in 2005, no MiLB team has finished a season with an ERA below 2.65.

STRIKING FIRST: The Wood Ducks have outscored opponents 66-30 in first innings this season, and have struck first in 70 of their 111 games this season, going 57-13 (.814) when scoring first on the year. Down East has also scored first in nine of their last 11 contests.

SUPER SAM: Sam Huff saw his 19-game hitting streak come to a close Friday, but he was hit by a pitch to reach safely in his 20th straight contest. Over the stretch he has gone 23-68 (.338), with four home runs, 7 RBI, 9 walks, 22 strikeouts dating back to July 9. Huff's 19 game hitting streak was the second longest in the Carolina League this year, trailing only Wilbis Santiago (LYN) with 21.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry hit his sixth home run for the Woodies Wednesday against Carolina, and has now hit safely in 32 of his last 36 games, including 14 multi-hit games. He is now sporting a .964 OPS since joining Down East, June 21. Within that stretch was a 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) which came to an end last Saturday, Terry now has 21 home runs on the season combined with his time in Hickory.

MAGNIFICENT MENDEZ: Sal Mendez has been excellent for the Wood Ducks this season, especially since joining the starting rotation. Mendez leads the Carolina League with a 2.03 ERA, and as a starter that mark is just 1.54. Seven of Mendez' 12 starts have been quality outings, and he has given up just four earned run in 30.2 innings (1.17 ERA) over five starts in July.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. TEXAS RANGERS 354-263 .574

2. Tampa Bay Rays 369-283 .566

3. Los Angeles Dodgers 358-286 .568

KEYLESS ENTRY: The Wood Ducks are now 5-0 against the Frederick Keys, outscoring them, 21-7. Down East has posted a team ERA of 0.96 against Frederick this season, and has struck out 36, while walking just six, over 47 innings of work.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila struck out a career-high five batters in 2.2 perfect innings in relief, Tuesday against Carolina. This season Uvila boasts a 12.67 K/9 (61 K/43.1 IP), and has struck out three or more batters in 11 of his 27 appearances this season.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted 16 of 17 save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.96 and a WHIP of 1.10. Kuzia now ranks second in the Carolina League in saves, with all 16 coming since May 26. Kuzia has not allowed a run in 21 of his 25 appearances this season.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff followed it up by hitting a home run his first game back in Myrtle Beach, and clubbed another against Lynchburg, and one more against Winston-Salem two homestands ago. He has hit 25 home run overall on the year.

HOW 'BOUT A ROUND OF APPLAUSE: The 3,250 fans at Grainger Stadium last Wednesday mark the most at a game this season, and third most in Wood Ducks history. Down East had a record 4,217 at the inaugural game, April 10, 2017, and drew 3,491 July 3, 2018.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Emmanuel Clase was called up to the Rangers, Friday, and looks to become the ninth Down East player to make his Major League debut. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez ('17), C.D. Pel-ham ('18) and Peter Fairbanks ('19) to go from Advanced-A to the Majors in a single season. Clase struck out 11 and did not allow an earned run over seven innings with the Woodies.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

