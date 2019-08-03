Pilkington, Bats Push Dash Past Mudcats

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2019) - Thanks to a quality start from Konnor Pilkington and six runs in the first two innings from the offense, the Dash earned a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Saturday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark.

Making his 14th start in a Dash (20-22, 58-48) uniform, Pilkington (3-8) stifled the Mudcats (18-25, 57-55) bats. The former third-round pick held Carolina without a hit for the first four innings of the ballgame before giving up a single to Eddie Silva to start the fifth. Pilkington ended up allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out seven against two walks.

Winston-Salem got off to a fast start against Carolina starter Matt Smith (4-9). Steele Walker and Mitch Roman led off the game with back-to-back singles before Andrew Vaughn drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Craig Dedelow ripped a double into right field, scoring Walker and Roman to make it 2-0.

With runners at second and third, Carlos Perez hit a sacrifice fly to left field to push the lead to three runs and advance Dedelow to third. The next batter, Jameson Fisher, hit another sacrifice fly to bring home Dedelow and make it 4-0.

The Dash added to their lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Walker drew a walk. Then, Roman smashed a two-run homer into left field, pushing the lead to 6-0. Roman finished the night 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

However, the Mudcats began to climb back in the top of the fifth, as Brice Turang then hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to pull the Mudcats within four.

Carolina inched closer in the top of the eighth against Dash reliever Wyatt Burns. With runners at second and third, Mario Feliciano singled into left field to score Zach Clark and make it 6-3. Then, Payton Henry hit a sacrifice fly into right field, scoring Turang to pull the Mudcats within in two. However, Burns induced a groundout from Silva to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Rogers doubled with one out to bring the tying run to the plate. But, Bennett Sousa struck out Rob Henry and Clark to end the ballgame and earn the save.

The Dash conclude their three-game set with the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Jonathan Stiever (4-3, 2.20 ERA) will take the hill for Winston-Salem against left-hander Aaron Ashby (2-5, 3.55 ERA). First pitch is set for 2 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

The homestand finale on Sunday will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday.

