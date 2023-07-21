Power Pitching and Bats Push Patriots to Series-Tying Win in Hartford

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats for a second straight night by a score of 9-2 on Friday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

All nine hitters in Somerset's batting order collected hits, while six out of nine hitters collected RBIs and the Patriots hit three homers for a second straight night.

On the pitching end, Somerset struck out double-digit batters (14) for the 13th time in 18 second half games.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (3.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, BB, 6 K) started the game and set season-highs in innings pitched and strikeouts.

LHP Edgar Barclays (4.1 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, BB, 7 K) earned his third win of the season and set a new season-high in strikeouts.

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, HR, 2 BB, 2 K) opened up the scoring with his 23rd home run of the season.

Dating back to the end of Thursday night's game, Hardman hit safely in four straight plate appearances, including three home runs.

Hardman's 23 home runs continue to pace the Eastern League and the Yankees organization. He is now one shy of the minor league lead in home runs.

The 23 homers also set a new career-best single-season mark for Hardman, who led the Yankees organization with 22 home runs in 2022.

In four games during the series in Hartford, Hardman is 7-for-15 with 6 RBI, 5 R, 3 HR, 2B and 4 BB.

RF Elijah Dunham (1-for-5, RBI, R, HR, K) went deep for a second straight game, hitting his third Double-A home run of the season in the third inning.

C Josh Breaux (1-for-4, 2 RBI, R, HR, BB, 2 K) hit his second Double-A home run of the season in the eighth inning.

DH Ben Rice (2-for-5, R) collected his second straight multi-hit game, accounting for the first two Double-A games in his career.

2B Max Burt (2-for-2, RBI, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB) reached base four times in his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

