Strong Pitching and Power Guides Akron to 5-3 Win Over Richmond
July 21, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks and Richmond Flying Squirrels honored the Negro Leagues by wearing the uniforms of the Akron Black Tyrites and Jax Red Caps on Friday night. The Akron Black Tyrites scored early and often to back dominant pitching to beat the Jax Red Caps 5-3 at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Akron looked to add on to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh. Connor Kokx doubled to open the inning. After a strikeout and flyout, Kokx advanced to third with two outs. Angel Martinez lined a two-run home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to stretch the Akron lead to 5-0.
Mound Presence
Doug Nikhazy got the start for Akron and was dominant striking out two in a perfect first. The left-hander did not allow a hit until the third and limited Red Caps base runners until the fifth. The Red Caps loaded the bases with one out before Nikhazy got a flyout and strikeout to end his night with five shutout innings while striking out six. Mason Hickman tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout. Ross Carver followed with an inning and two-thirds allowing three runs while striking out three. Franco Aleman struck out three over a scoreless inning and a third.
Duck Tales
Akron jumped ahead in the first when Johnathan Rodriguez lifted a ground-rule double to score Petey Halpin before Juan Brito lined a sac-fly to left to make it 2-0 Black Tyrites. Akron added on in the fourth when Bryce Ball launched a solo homer into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace making it 3-0 Akron.
Notebook
Rodriguez has picked up an RBI in four straight games to give him 52 RBI on the season (second most in Eastern League)...Nikhazy's six strikeouts give him 89 on the season, which is seventh most in Eastern League...Game Time: 2:42...Attendance: 7,155.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Jack Leftwich (4-4, 7.15 ERA) will take on Richmond lefty Carson Whisenhunt (0-1, 4.02 ERA). Gates for Saturday's game will open at 5:30 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
