Yankees Promote C Austin Wells from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted their No. 2 prospect, C Austin Wells, from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Wells slashed .236/.321/.354 for Somerset this season, adding 28 runs, 54 hits, 14 doubles, 11 home runs and a team-leading 50 RBI, which is tied for the fourth most in the Eastern League. He also leads Somerset with the most multi-RBI games (14) and is tied for fourth in multi-hit games (13). Wells hit home runs in four consecutive games played from May 4-9.

Wells was an integral part of Somerset's 2022 Eastern League Championship run, slashing .261/.360/.479 with 55 hits, eight doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBI. From the point Wells joined the Patriots on July 5 through the end of the season (playoffs included), he led all Eastern League batters with 51 RBI. In total, Wells led the Patriots in the following offensive categories from the time he joined the team through the end of the regular season: AVG (.261), HR (12), RBI (43), SLG (.479), OPS (.839), H (55) and TB (101).

He continued to impress in the postseason with a .318/.403/.470 slash line with five runs, seven hits, two doubles, a home run and eight RBI. During the postseason Wells ranked second on the Patriots in RBI, XBH (3), TB (12) and H (7), trailing only Jasson Dominguez in each category. Wells caught the championship-clinching combined no-hitter by RHP Randy Vasquez and RHP Carson Coleman in the deciding Game Three.

Since joining the Patriots on July 5, 2022, Wells has 109 hits, 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI in 113 games played. The 93 RBI are the most of any Eastern League player during that time.

In 2022, he combined with High-A Hudson Valley, Single-A Tampa and Double-A Somerset to hit .277/.385/.512 (93-for-336) with 60 runs, 17 doubles, 1 triple, 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 56 walks and 16 stolen bases in 92 games. Among all Yankees farmhands in 2022, Wells ranked second in slugging percentage, was tied for second in RBI, tied for third in homers, and ranked fifth in OPS (.897). Following the season, the catcher was tabbed by Baseball America as the No. 5 prospect in the Yankees organization and the No. 94 overall prospect in baseball. Additionally, the publication labeled him as the "Best Power Hitter" among Yankees farmhands. He was also named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, making him the fourth Yankees catcher chosen first round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft since its inception in 1965, joining Anthony Seigler (2018), David Parrish (2000) and Thurman Munson (1968).

Wells, 24, has hit .261 (251-for-963) with 172 runs, 54 doubles, six triples, 48 home runs, 193 RBI, 159 walks and 37 stolen bases in 258 games over three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2021-23).

