Power-Happy Milkmen Halt Dogs' Win Streak at Five
August 7, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Franklin, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen blasted four home runs en route to a 12-5 win over the Chicago Dogs Friday night, snapping Chicago's season-high win streak at five. K.C. Hobson and Victor Roache each mashed a home run for the Dogs, who lead the American Association with 48 on the season. But Milwaukee's relentless offense exploded for seven unanswered runs to even the season series at six games apiece.
Winning Pitcher: RHP Taylor Ahearn
Losing Pitcher: RHP J.D. Busfield
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: INF K.C. Hobson. Hobson's two-run longball opened the scoring in the third inning, and the power-hitting first baseman also ripped two singles and walked in the loss.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Two
Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin
When? Saturday, 6:35 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? RHP Eddie Butler (Chicago) vs. LHP David Holmberg
Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio
Extra Bite: Even though they lost by seven runs, the Dogs out-hit the Milkmen, 12-11, on Friday night. Chicago's record when registering more hits is 15-2.
