Power-Happy Milkmen Halt Dogs' Win Streak at Five

Franklin, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen blasted four home runs en route to a 12-5 win over the Chicago Dogs Friday night, snapping Chicago's season-high win streak at five. K.C. Hobson and Victor Roache each mashed a home run for the Dogs, who lead the American Association with 48 on the season. But Milwaukee's relentless offense exploded for seven unanswered runs to even the season series at six games apiece.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Taylor Ahearn

Losing Pitcher: RHP J.D. Busfield

Star of the Game: INF K.C. Hobson. Hobson's two-run longball opened the scoring in the third inning, and the power-hitting first baseman also ripped two singles and walked in the loss.

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Two

Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin

When? Saturday, 6:35 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Eddie Butler (Chicago) vs. LHP David Holmberg

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: Even though they lost by seven runs, the Dogs out-hit the Milkmen, 12-11, on Friday night. Chicago's record when registering more hits is 15-2.

