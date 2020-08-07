Milkmen Mooove up in the Standings

The series was all tied up at 1-1 between Milwaukee and the Sioux Fall Canaries when play began on this Thursday night.

The Milkmen entered the game tonight at .500 on the year so far, only two games behind the Canaries who stand in second place. Ryan Kussmaul made his second start at Franklin Field for the Milkmen. Kussmaul last pitched July 31st against Fargo-Moorhead and took the win.

It was a pitching duel tonight between the Milkmen and Canaries. Casey Delgado took the mound for the Canaries and kept the Milkmen at bay for a handful of innings. Neither team scored until the fourth inning where a hit to right field by Dylan Tice brought in Logan Trowbridge.

Kussmaul kept things shut down into the sixth inning when Alay Lago advanced on a passed ball and Andrew Ely came home.

In the seventh inning, pitcher DJ Sharabi got himself in a pickle by walking Jose Sermo and hitting Dylan Tice. Mason Davis brought in two RBIs with a base hit getting past the first baseman. The Milkmen took the lead back 3-1.

Ryan Kussmaul put a stamp on this game tonight ending with having pitched seven innings, only three hits, one run (unearned), and striking out ten.

Myles Smith shut the Canaries down for an inning and A.J. Schugel came in for the save, finishing out a Milkmen win tonight by a final score of 3-1.

