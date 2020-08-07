Herron's Gem Not Enough, Birds Drop Opener to Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Tyler Herron threw one of his best starts as a Canary on Friday night in St. Paul, but he was out-dueled by St. Paul starter Matt Solter in a 3-1 Birds defeat.

The Saints (15-16) scored two runs in the seventh to take the lead for good. Solter allowed one run in seven innings. Alay Lago, Damek Tomscha, and Roy Morales each had two-hit nights for the Canaries (16-14).

St. Paul opened the scoring in the second. Josh Allen hit a ground ball to third base, and Canaries third baseman Grant Kay overthrew Alay Lago at first, allowing Allen to take second. He moved to third on a ground ball and scored on an RBI single from John Silviano.

Sioux Falls brought a runner to scoring position with fewer than two out in each of the second and fourth innings, but failed to score. They broke through in the sixth when Lago and Tomscha hit back-to-back doubles off Solter to tie the game at one.

The seventh inning was the game's turning point. Sioux Falls threatened in the top of the inning; Clint Coulter hit a leadoff double and Morales followed him up with a single to right. But as the throw came to the plate, Morales strayed too far off the first-base bag. Saints catcher Chris Chinea threw him out at first base.

With a man on third and one out, Andrew Ely flied out to left fielder Alonzo Harris. Coulter tagged and tried to score, but Harris threw him out at home for an inning-ending double play.

The Saints kept the momentum in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead in just four pitches. Chinea singled off Herron in the first pitch of the inning, and scored on an RBI double from Allen. Allen advanced to third on the throw to the plate, and scored one batter later on a Chesny Young sacrifice fly.

Herron allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in his seven innings of work. He walked none, hit two batters and struck out four on 96 pitches.

The Birds did not manage a baserunner against St. Paul's bullpen. Jameson McGrane earned his ninth save of the year. The Birds lost their third straight, their longest losing streak of the 2020 season.

Sioux Falls will look to even the series with St. Paul on Saturday night; first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Former big leaguer Tyler Danish will start for the Canaries; Nick Belzer will get the ball for St. Paul. Birds fans can listen to the game at SFCanaries.com.

