Powell Returns to Huntsville

December 7, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of defenseman Jay Powell ahead of the Havoc's trip to Evanvsille on December 11th.

Powell, 24, is a 6'7, 201lbs defensemen who played two seasons with the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

The Nashville native played in the NAHL with the Minnesota Wilderness before walking on with the Chargers.

With Powell's signing, this marks the third returning Charger to play for the Havoc this season.

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.