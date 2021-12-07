Pensacola's Sean Kuhn Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

December 7, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Sean Kuhn of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for November 29-December 5.

The rookie netminder went 2-0-0, posting a 0.50 goals against average, a 0.976 save percentage and one shutout as the Ice Flyers swept a pair of games from Macon last weekend.

On Friday, the Glens Falls, NY native made 18 saves as Pensacola defeated Macon 7-1. The following night, Kuhn recorded his first professional shutout by stopping all 26 Macon shots, including 13 in the first period, in the Ice Flyers' 4-0 win over the Mayhem.

Before turning pro, Kuhn played three seasons at Nazareth College where he was named 2018-2019 NCAA III (UCHC) Second Team All-Conference when he went 5-6-5, with a 2.17 goals against average, a 0.936 save percentage and one shutout. Kuhn was also named to the 2017-2018 UCHC's All-Academic team for student-athletes with a GPA of 3.20 or greater.

Also nominated: Carson Rose, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 2 ppg), Zane Jones, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Bryan Moore, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Hunter Vorva, Huntsville (1-0-1, 2.30 gaa, 0.929 sv%), Razmuz Waxin-Eng- back, Knoxville (2 gp, 3g, 1a, hat trick), Dillon Kelley, Macon (1-1-0, 2.34 gaa, 0.926 sv%, shutout), Alex Baer, Peoria (2 gp, 3g, 1a, +2), Connor Fries, Quad City (2 gp, 2g, 1a) and Mac Jansen, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a)

