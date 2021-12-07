SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions resulting from Game 90, Knoxville at Fayetteville, played on Sunday, Decem- ber 5.

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an unpenalized slashing infraction at 19:17 of the third period.

Moore will miss Fayetteville's game against Macon on Thursday, December 16.

Knoxville's Jared Nash

Knoxville's Jared Nash has been suspended five games under Rule 46.20, Fighting Other Than During Periods of the Game.

Nash was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.8, Fighting Other Than During Periods of the Game, at 20:00 of the third period.

Nash will miss Knoxville's games against Peoria (December 10 and 11), Macon (December 17 and 18) and Roanoke (December 26).

