Powell Returns from Call Up

March 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Jay Powell has returned from the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).

Powell appeared in 2 games for the Rush during his call-up.

Prior to his call-up, Jay played in 13 games for the Havoc, recording two assists.

