Bobcats Blanked by Bolts, 2-0

Bobcats Blanked by Bolts, 2-0

March 12, 2022







Vermilion County had an up and down previous week riding the high of a win over Peoria and the low of a 7-1 loss to Quad City. Coming into a three in three weekend the Bobcats were looking for positivity offensively something that even in the best of times has lacked this season.

The Cats came out in the first period with new energy as the roster turnover has seen collegiate players make their way into the lineup. The new additions came out strong and gave Vermilion County a strong shot advantage throughout the first period. Though the Bobcats had the shot edge the first goal of the game went Evansville's way as Josh Adkins was able to put a puck past a sprawling Ben Churchfield to make it 1-0 at 19:03 of the first period.

Adkins continued to play strong and scored the second goal of the game at 10:56 of the second period as Evansville made it 2-0 and and sat on this lead as the clock ticked down the rest of the way. The Bobcats gave it everything they had, but were unable, even with the goalie pulled, to beat Brian Billett giving him his 4th shutout of the season.

Churchfield stopped 24 of 26 in the loss.

The Bobcats will take on the Havoc tomorrow night at 7pm. Tickets are available on VCBobcats.com!

