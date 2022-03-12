Thunderbolts Defeat Bulls in Overtime for Weekend Sweep

March 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: For the second consecutive night, the Thunderbolts and Birmingham Bulls went to overtime tied at 3 goals aside, and Evansville repeated history by defeating Birmingham in overtime by a 4-3 score. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Wednesday, March 16th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Macon Mayhem. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The bulk of the goal scoring occurred in the first period, starting with Brennan Feasey's wrap-around goal from Tanner Butler and Coy Prevost at 4:46. Evansville doubled up the lead just over a minute later as Cameron Cook scored on a two-on-two rush from Josh Adkins at 5:55. On a power play the Bulls responded at 7:14 as David Nippard cut the lead to 2-1. Later at 16:40, Feasey scored once again on a one-timer from Austin Plevy and Tanner Butler to put the Thunderbolts up 3-1 after the first period.

In the second period, Brody Duncan cashed in on a Thunderbolts turnover at 12:33, scoring unassisted to cut Evansville's lead to 3-2. 3:30 into the third period, another turnover resulted in an unassisted goal for Colton Fletcher as the Bulls managed to tie the game. After a scoreless final stretch of regulation, the game required overtime for the second consecutive game, however Cory Dunn won the game for Evansville only 56 seconds in from Cook to avoid another shootout and sweep the Bulls with a 4-3 overtime win.

Feasey finished with two goals, Cook scored a goal and assist, while Dunn scored the overtime-winning goal. Butler finished with two assists, while Billett finished with 36 saves on 39 shots faced for his 21st win of the season. The Thunderbolts now only need 4 points out of 18 possible remaining to clinch a berth in the SPHL Playoffs.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.