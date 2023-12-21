Poulin Scores Two in Penguins' 5-1 Win at Belleville
December 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins picked up their fourth-straight win by defeating the Belleville Senators, 5-1, on Thursday night at CAA Arena.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-9-3-0) scored three times on the power play, and Sam Poulin recorded a pair of goals in the victory.
The Penguins didn't wait long to light the lamp, scoring three and a half minutes into the game. Shortly after the expiration of a power play, Peter Abbandonato had a backhand shot hit the crossbar and sit in the crease, where Jonathan Gruden knocked it across the goal line.
Former Senator Colin White extended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead to 2-0 with 1:51 left in the first period. White took the puck at the Penguins blue line, then muscled past a defender before curling into the Senators' zone and rifling a wrist shot to the back of the net.
Belleville got on the board with a five-on-three, power-play goal early in the second period, as Maxence Guénette blasted a slap shot through traffic. However, the Penguins were awarded a power play of their own shortly thereafter, and Rem Pitlick reestablished Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's multi-goal lead.
Poulin netted his first goal of the night at 7:50 of the second period, picking the top corner during a man advantage. His second goal also came on the power play in the third period. After a point shot from Ty Smith went wide, Poulin collected the carom off the end boards and shuffled it in.
Joel Blomqvist made 24 saves in net for the Penguins. Senators netminder Mads Søgaard turned in 27 saves.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2023
- Lehigh Valley Tops Checkers in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Split Season Series With Pens After 5-1 Loss - Belleville Senators
- Poulin Scores Two in Penguins' 5-1 Win at Belleville - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Laz Late Launch Lifts Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 'Pick up Where I Left Off' - Calgary Wranglers
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Alex Stalock to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- New Year's Eve Celebration on Tap for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Win 15th in San Jose, 8-6 - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Poulin Scores Two in Penguins' 5-1 Win at Belleville
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Carries Three Consecutive Wins into Canada for Road Trip
- Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned to Wheeling
- Penguins Recall Defenseman Owen Headrick
- Nylander Stars in Penguins' 2-1 Win Over Amerks