New Year's Eve Celebration on Tap for Griffins

New Year's Eve Celebration with the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 vs. Cleveland Monsters

New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan

Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m. for the general public, 4:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

26th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan: Ring in the new year with the Griffins and enjoy West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show immediately following the contest, courtesy of Captain Morgan.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and five more this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

