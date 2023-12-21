Sens Split Season Series With Pens After 5-1 Loss

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators finished their two-game season series with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday night, dropping a 5-1 decision at CAA Arena.

Four of the game's six goals were scored on the man advantage.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had the only scoring in the first, courtesy of two former members of the Sens organization. Jonathan Gruden beat Mads Sogaard at 3:33 and Colin White followed up later in the period, to make it 2-0.

Max Guenette would score Belleville's only goal of the game just under three minutes into the second period, slamming home a one-time pass from Roby Jarventie on the power play. Garrett Pilon would earn the second assist. But before the end of the frame, Rem Pitlick would count his eight of the season, on the power play, and Sam Poulin scored his first of the game, also on the power play. It was 4-1 Penguins after two periods.

Poulin scored his second of the game, again on the power play, at 6:30 of the third period and despite about half-a-dozen shots off the post, the Senators couldn't find a way to beat Joel Blomqvist more than once.

#16 Tyler Boucher had 4 penalty minutes and one shot on goal in his American Hockey League Debut

#21 Max Guenette scored, to give him points in back-to-back games

#22 Garrett Pilon had an assist and has points in eight of his last 10 games played

#34 Roby Jarventie had an assist, to give him points in back-to-back games

#40 Mads Sogaard made 27 saves on 32 shots against

The Senators were 1/6 on the power play and 3/6 on the penalty kill

Friday December 22, 2023 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (Holiday Celebration Game)

Tuesday December 26, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (ScotiaBank Arena)

Thursday December 28, 2023 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Indigenous Communities Night)

