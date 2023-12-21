Anaheim Ducks Reassign Alex Stalock to San Diego

December 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender John Gibson was activated from Non-Roster.

Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock went 1-4-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .893 SV% in six games with San Diego to begin 2023-24.

The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22. A native of St. Paul, Minn. Stalock has posted a 109-86-21 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 SV% in 223 career AHL games with Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester, Peoria and San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.