Roadrunners Win 15th in San Jose, 8-6

December 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Josh Doan, Dylan Guenther, Lleyton Moore, and Justin Kirkland on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners' Josh Doan, Dylan Guenther, Lleyton Moore, and Justin Kirkland on game night(Tucson Roadrunners)

SAN JOSE, CA - Tucson just scored again to beat San Jose 8-6 on Wednesday evening to improve to 15-8-1-1 on the season.

It would not take long for the scoring frenzy to start in San Jose on Wednesday evening. San Jose would score first at the 3:04 mark to get things started. Aku Raty answered with a goal of his own for Tucson and the game was tied up 1-1 2:07 later. Raty was assisted by Patrik Koch and Ryan McGregor. San Jose would add another but be quickly equalized by the stick of Lleyton Moore. In Moore's first game in the AHL he would score for the Roadrunners and knot things up at 2-2 at 10:16. Justin Kirkland and Josh Doan assisted Moore.

For the third time in three goals, San Jose would find the back of the net to take a one-goal lead. Ben McCartney, recently back from injury, scored his first of the season to tie things back up and swing the momentum towards Tucson 18 seconds later. Curtis Douglas and Cam Crotty assisted the McCartney goal. Just before the halfway point of period two, the Aku Raty party would begin. Raty, who scored the early first period goal, would score his second of the evening to give Tucson it's first lead of the night. Raty was assisted by Justin Kirkland and Max Szuber. Just under six minutes later at the 15:32 mark Aku Raty would score his third goal of the game and second of the period. Roadrunners fans threw their hats at the TVs at the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers watch party in Tucson. Raty's second in the period would give Tucson a 5-3 lead and add an assist to the box score for Ryan McGregor and Montana Onyebuchi.

Pesky San Jose would start the third period off with a goal to bring them within one. Another quick response from Tucson would make it a 6-4 game. This time it was Austin Poganski lighting the lamp for the good guys in red. Poganski was assisted by Max Szuber and John Leonard. Did we mention there were a lot of goals in this game? Anothrt power-play goal for San Jose would again bring them within one. Milos Kelemen, recently returned from the Coyotes, would get in on the action and score for Tucson. Aku Raty, Mr. Points, would pick up an assist and his fourth point of the night. San Jose would again answer late and make the score 7-6 Tucson. Victor Soderstrom would then rip a shot on a late Roadrunners power-play and send the Barracuda back to locker room with an 8-6 loss.

The Roadrunners continue their trip Friday in Bakersfield at 8 p.m. and Saturday at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Tucson returns home Friday, December 29th against San Diego and Saturday, December 30th for a matchup against Coachella Valley.

"That was a good win and we want to keep it going. This league is tough, and every night is a battle. We went to the net and challenged the goaltender tonight" said Forward Aku Raty after his 3-goal, 4-point evening in Tucson's 8-6 win.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.