Postgame Notes: Liberty 76, Aces 62

October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LIBERTY 76 | ACES 62

NEW YORK WINS SERIES 3-1

October 6, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

ACES 19 19 13 11 62

LIBERTY 23 18 12 23 76

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK LAS VEGAS

POINTS Ionescu (22) Wilson (19)

REBOUNDS Stewart (14) Wilson (10)

ASSISTS Stewart (5) Gray (6)

TEAM NOTABLES

On Sunday, the New York Liberty (3-1) eliminated the Las Vegas Aces (1-3) with a 76-62 victory in Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Semifinals.

With the win, the Liberty advance to the WNBA Finals for the second consecutive season and the sixth time in franchise history.

New York joins the 2010 Seattle Storm, who went on to win the WNBA Championship. as the only teams in WNBA history to defeat the defending champions at least six times in a single season.

New York set a franchise postseason record with 48 rebounds against Las Vegas.

New York's 13 offensive rebounds marked the team's highest offensive rebounding output of the 2024 playoffs and tied for the sixth-most offensive rebounds in Liberty postseason history.

Six Liberty players recorded at least five rebounds in the win, marking the seventh time in WNBA postseason history that six teammates recorded five or more rebounds in the same playoff game.

After a WNBA-record 18 lead changes in the first half of Game 3, the Liberty took the lead with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter and never relinquished that advantage.

With the victory, New York snapped Las Vegas' WNBA postseason record 12-game winning streak at home.

The Liberty went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter against Las Vegas. New York set a WNBA record with 41 runs of 10 or more consecutive points during the 2024 regular season.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the winner of the Semifinals series between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, October 10 at Barclays Center for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

KEY RUNS

Q1: New York went on a 10-0 run from the 8:16 mark of the first to the 6:02 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: New York went on a 9-0 run from the 7:33 mark of the second to the 5:15 mark of the second quarter.

Q4: New York went on a 21-5 run from the 9:07 mark of the fourth to the 2:04 mark of the fourth quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for her 13th career playoff double-double, which ties Cheryl Ford for the 10th-most in WNBA postseason history. Stewart passed Tamika Whitmore (287 points) for fifth on the Liberty's all-time postseason scoring list. This marked Breanna's 38th consecutive playoff game with at least 10 points, which is the longest such streak in WNBA postseason history. Stewart added five assists, four blocks and a steal while tying Jonquel Jones for the most blocks in Liberty postseason history (27). Breanna joined Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings, Candace Parker, and Brittney Griner as the only players in WNBA history to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in a single postseason game.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 22 points on 50% (7-14) shooting from the field and 63% (5-8) from deep to go along with seven rebounds and two steals. Ionescu added five three-pointers to extend her WNBA-record streak of 79 consecutive games with at least one three-pointer (regular season and postseason combined). Sabrina recorded at least three three-pointers for the 80th time in her career (regular season and postseason combined) to pass Maya Moore for the fourth-most by a player within the first five seasons of their career. Sabrina, who led the league with nine double-digit scoring performances in the first quarter during the regular season, tied her career high for points in a single postseason quarter with 12 on 100% (4-4) shooting from the field in the opening frame against Las Vegas.

Jonquel Jones recorded 14 points and six rebounds on 60% (3-5) shooting from beyond the arc. Jonquel also passed Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the third-most offensive rebounds in WNBA postseason history (138) in the win.

Leonie Fiebich scored 11 points on 67% (4-6) shooting from the field while setting her postseason career highs with seven rebounds and four assists. Fiebich set a Liberty postseason record for highest plus-minus by a rookie (+28), which was also the second-highest playoff plus-minus by any rookie in WNBA history.

Courtney Vandersloot came off the bench to score eight points with three assists, one rebound, and a block. Vandersloot made 60% (3-5) of her shots from the field in the win.

