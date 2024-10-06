New York Liberty Advance to Second Consecutive WNBA Finals
October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - With today's 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals, the New York Liberty have advanced to the WNBA Finals for the second consecutive season. This marks the sixth WNBA Finals appearance in franchise history, and the second time the Liberty reached the Finals in consecutive seasons.
New York will take on the winner of the Semifinals series between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx in a best-of-five series for the WNBA Championship. The 2024 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV schedule is below:
Game Date Matchup Tip-Off (ET) Channel
Game 1 Thursday, October 10 TBD at New York 8:00 PM ET ESPN
Game 2 Sunday, October 13 TBD at New York 3:00 PM ET ABC
Game 3 Wednesday, October 16 New York at TBD 8:00 PM ET ESPN
Game 4* Friday, October 18 New York at TBD 8:00 PM ET ESPN
Game 5* Sunday, October 20 TBD at New York 8:00 PM ET ESPN
*If necessary
Tickets for Games 1, 2 and 5* of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center are on-sale now.
