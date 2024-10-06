October 6 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 4 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes

October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CONNECTICUT SUN 92 (2-2), MINNESOTA LYNX 82 (2-2)

SEMIFINALS GAME #4, PLAYOFF AWAY GAME #2

MOHEGAN SUN ARENA, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 29 Collier - 13 McBride - 6

Connecticut Sun Harris - 20 Thomas - 11 Thomas - 11

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx, ending the game with a game-high 29 points on 9-of-15 from the field, while adding a game-high and postseason-high 13 rebounds, three assists one steal and a block in 37:15 minutes.

This evening marked Collier's second 25+ point/10+ rebound/1+ block game of this postseason and third of her career. All three such games have taken place at Connecticut with the most recent occurring in Game 3 that took place on Friday, Oct. 4.

With Collier's two 25+ point/10+ rebound/1+ block games occurring back-to-back, she becomes only the fourth WNBA player to have two such games consecutively and the only player to do so this postseason. The most recent occurrence was by A'ja Wilson in 2022.

Following the conclusion of tonight's matchup, Collier became the first Lynx player to have multiple 25+ point/10+ rebound/1+ block games in a single postseason (2x; MR: Oct. 4, 2024 at Connecticut).

Natisha Hiedeman ended the game with 16 points, three assists and three steals in 33:56 minutes. This marks her first 15+ point game of this year's playoffs (2x; MR: Oct. 6, 2021 vs. Chicago).

Hiedeman becomes only the fifth Lynx player to score 15+ points as a reserve in the postseason and first since 2018. She joins Temi Fagbenle (2018), Renee Montgomery (2017), Natasha Howard (2016) and Monica Wright (2013) in the feat.

Sun Notes

Ty Harris led Connecticut with 20 points and three rebounds in 30:00 minutes.

Next Game

The Lynx will return to Minneapolis for Game 5 of the semifinals set for Tuesday, October 8 at the Target Center. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ESPN2 and heard KFAN+ (96.7) and on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

