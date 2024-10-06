Los Angeles Sparks Retain TurnkeyZRG to Lead Search for New Head Coach

October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES- The Los Angeles Sparks have officially retained TurnkeyZRG, a leading executive search firm specializing in sports, media, and entertainment, to assist in the search for a new head coach. TurnkeyZRG's proven expertise in leadership recruitment will play a key role in identifying the right candidate to lead the Sparks on the court.

TurnkeyZRG has a strong reputation for placing top-tier talent within the sports industry, and the Sparks are confident that TurnkeyZRG's extensive network will be invaluable in the search.

Inquiries, nominations, and applications for the head coach position are welcome. Interested candidates or those seeking more information are invited to submit inquiries via email to Managing Director Billy King at BillyKing@turnkeyzrg.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 6, 2024

Los Angeles Sparks Retain TurnkeyZRG to Lead Search for New Head Coach - Los Angeles Sparks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.