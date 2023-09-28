Post-Game Autograph Sessions Returning this Season

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders will host four post-game autograph sessions during the 2023-24 season, adding to a strong promotional lineup by returning one of the most popular ways to interact with the team.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 22nd following the Islanders' 3 p.m. faceoff against Hershey, players will be available to meet fans and sign complementary autographs in the Total Mortgage Arena atrium. The sessions will start approximately 20 minutes following the final horn.

The schedule of player appearances is as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 22nd | 3 p.m. vs. Hershey | Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 2nd | 7 p.m. vs. Providence | Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 18th | 3 p.m. vs. Laval | Tickets

Sunday, Apr. 7th | 3 p.m. vs. Rochester | Tickets

