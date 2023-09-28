Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule
September 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 2023-24 training camp will open on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the first two on-ice sessions at Tennity Ice Pavilion at Syracuse University.
Players will report to Syracuse and have their first practice on Oct. 3. Camp will run through Sunday, Oct. 8 with two preseason contests - on the road against the Rochester Americans and at home against the Utica Comets.
The full on-ice schedule for Crunch training camp is below, subject to change:
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 9:40 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tennity Ice Pavilion
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. at Tennity Ice Pavilion
Thursday, Oct. 5, no on-ice sessions
Friday, Oct. 6, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena
Saturday, Oct. 7, no on-ice sessions
Sunday, Oct. 8, off day
The full preseason schedule is below:
Thursday, Oct. 5 at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Utica Comets, 5 p.m.
All Crunch practices at Tennity Ice Pavilion and Upstate Medical University Arena are free and open to the public.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
