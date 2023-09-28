Moose Launch 2023 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of the team's annual Share the Warmth campaign, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission. This year's campaign is focused on collecting donations of toques and gloves.

The Moose host their Share the Warmth game on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. against the Iowa Wild. Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring and donate new or gently used toques and gloves.

Tables on the main concourse will sell toque and glove donation packages for $5. Anyone donating items at the game will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a team-signed Moose jersey.

Tickets for the Share the Warmth game, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

During the campaign, toque and glove packages will also be available to purchase for donation for $5 at all five Winnipeg Red River Co-op Food Store locations.

Participating locations include:

Grant Park (1120 Grant Ave, Winnipeg)

Seasons of Tuxedo, (755 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg)

Southdale (77 Vermillion Rd, Winnipeg)

St. Norbert (3477 Pembina Hwy, St. Norbert)

St. Vital (850 Dakota St, Winnipeg)

Manitoba Moose mascot Mick E. Moose, along with Siloam Mission staff, will kick off the campaign at the St. Vital location (850 Dakota St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The campaign will officially run until Sunday, Oct. 22.

During the 2022 campaign, the Moose and Red River Co-op collected over 2,725 pounds of items, which has a fair market value of $22,951.60, thanks to the incredible generosity and support of Manitobans.

Siloam Mission connects the community in order to alleviate hardships and provide opportunities for change for those affected by poverty and homelessness. Red River Co-op is committed to supporting our community and embeds sustainability by planning and investing for the long term in both our communities and the environment.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2023-24 season are available now. For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/Packages.

