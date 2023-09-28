Belleville Sens Agree to Terms with Forward Tarun Fizer on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Tarun Fizer on a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract.

A native of Chestermere, Alberta, Fizer, 22, will enter his second professional season in 2023-24 after skating in 62 games for the ECHL Utah Grizzlies last season and registering 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 62 games played. Fizer also dressed in three games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles last season. He also registered five points (four goals, one assist) over three games with the Senators at the 2023 Rookie Showcase in Buffalo, earlier this month.

"Tarun has earned himself an AHL contract after making a strong impression, beginning with the first day of rookie camp," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "He's shown that he's a natural goal scorer and should really help our offensive game, adding further depth to our forward core."

Prior to turning pro, Fizer spent five seasons with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League, totalling 165 points (57 goals, 108 assists) over 225 games. He also captained the Royals in his final junior season, in 2021-22, when he was also named to the WHL Second All-Star Team.

The Senators open the 2023-24 American Hockey League season on October 14 against the Bears, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The 2023 Home Opener presented by CAA is on October 21 when the Sens host the Laval Rocket.

