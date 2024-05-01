Ports Win Second Straight with 11-5 Victory Over Rawhide

May 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The Stockton Ports won their second-straight game on Tuesday night with an 11-5 victory over the Visalia Rawhide, taking game one of the six game series.

Myles Naylor blasted a three-run homer (3) out to right center to get the scoring started and take the team lead in home runs, breaking a tie with Nate Nankil for tops on the Ports.

But an error in the top of the second would allow the Rawhide to take the lead. Back-to-back doubles to start the inning made it a 3-1 game, but an error at second allowed a run to score and extended the inning. That led a to a two-run home run for Yansel Luis and Visalia went ahead 4-3.

The Ports would reclaim the lead for good, however, in the third. Nankil would lead off the inning with a solo home run (3) into the BBQ Bullpen to tie the game and re-tie Naylor for the team lead in long balls. A bases-loaded walk for Cole Conn would put Stockton up 5-4 and they would never trail again.

Nankil would double home Luke Mann in the fourth and a wild pitch would score Nelson Beltran to give the Ports a 7-4 advantage. Luis would drive in another run in the sixth for the Rawhide to make it a 7-5 game, but Stockton would add four insurance runs in the eighth to get some breathing room.

An error by Visalia's third baseman Ruben Santana allowed Ryan Lasko to score, and a single from Darlyn Montero plated Mann to put the Ports up 9-5. Two more runs would come in on wild pitches, with Nankil and Naylor crossing the plate for an 11-5 lead.

Ryan Brown collected his team-leading third save after facing the minimum in the eight and ninth innings to close out the victory. Diego Barrera returned from his one-game stint in Las Vegas to get the win with two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Jose Dicochea will make his first appearance of 2024 for the Ports after returning from High-A Lansing. He'll square off against Caden Grice (1-0, 4.76) for Visalia.

Special events this week include Luau Night on May 3 for a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway and Hawaiin BBQ, Star Wars Night and Fireworks on May 4, and a Cinco De Mayo Celebration featuring Breakfast Nachos with chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheese, salsa, guac, plus sides of rice and beans, and unlimited soda/water - all for just $35.

