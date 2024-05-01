Quakes Slip in Modesto Opener

May 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - The defending Cal League Champion Modesto Nuts won game one of the rematch of last year's Cal League Championship Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Quakes in the opening game of a six-game series at John Thurman Field, 14-6.

Modesto's offense got to both starter Carlos Duran (0-1) and Gabe Emmett, who had combined to allow just two earned runs all season long. The Nuts' offense chased Duran in the second and got to Emmett too, as they posted a nine-run frame to put it away early, taking a 9-1 lead.

Trailing 11-1 in the seventh, the Quakes tried to get back in it, as they sent 11 men to the plate and came away with five to make it 11-6.

That's as close as they'd get though, as Modesto added one in the seventh and two in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Modesto reliever Yeury Tatiz (1-0) was credited with the win with one scoreless inning of relief.

The loss snaps Rancho's two-game winning streak.

The Quakes (14-6) have not declared who will start Wednesday's game against Modesto. The Nuts will go with Tyler Gough (2-1) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

California League Stories from May 1, 2024

