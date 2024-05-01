Jake Gelof Named All Pro Player of the Month

May 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes third baseman Jake Gelof batted .301 and slugged 2 home runs in the month of April. With a team-leading 22 RBI, 22 hits and a .975 OPS, Gelof has contributed greatly to Rancho's success in the first month of the 2024 season. Jake Gelof, 22, was selected by Los Angeles (NL) in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

