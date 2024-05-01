Jake Gelof Named All Pro Player of the Month
May 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes third baseman Jake Gelof batted .301 and slugged 2 home runs in the month of April. With a team-leading 22 RBI, 22 hits and a .975 OPS, Gelof has contributed greatly to Rancho's success in the first month of the 2024 season. Jake Gelof, 22, was selected by Los Angeles (NL) in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.
Check out the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from May 1, 2024
- Jake Gelof Named All Pro Player of the Month - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- A Trio Of Homers Muscle Grizzlies Past 66ers 9-2 Tuesday - Fresno Grizzlies
- Ports Win Second Straight with 11-5 Victory Over Rawhide - Stockton Ports
- Quakes Slip in Modesto Opener - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- Jake Gelof Named All Pro Player of the Month
- Quakes Slip in Modesto Opener
- Rancho Keeps Rolling with Another Home Win
- Quakes Take Another Series Win
- Quakes Win Another Series