Ports Top Grizzlies in Saturday Slugfest
May 29, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release
FRESNO, Ca. - The Ports scored seven runs between the seventh and eighth innings and held off a late rally by the Grizzlies to defeat the North Division's first place team 10-8 on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.
The Ports (17-27) took an early lead in the top of the second inning. Junior Perez led off with a single to left field, and after stealing second base scored on a double down the right field line by T.J. Schofield-Sam to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. Schofield-Sam scored from second when the next hitter, Robert Puason, doubled down the left field line to make it 2-0. After a strikeout and a walk put runners on first and second, Puason scored on a single to left field by Max Muncy to increase the Stockton lead to 3-0.
With two home runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Grizzlies (28-16) came back to tie the game. Facing Ports' starter Mitch Myers, Fresno catcher Hunter Goodman hit a two-run shot down the left field line and Juan Brito drove a solo shot out to right field to tie the game at three.
The Grizzlies took their first lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Warming Bernabel to make it 4-3 Fresno.
In the top of the seventh the Ports took the lead for good with a three-run frame against Fresno reliever Luis Amoroso. Schofield-Sam led off with a single up the middle and advanced to third on a throwing error by Bernabel on a one-out infield single by Nick Brueser to put runners on the corners. On a 3-2 pitch, Pedro Pineda drove a double over the head of Yanquiel Fernandez in right field to score Schofield-Sam and tie the game at four. Amoroso then balked to score Brueser and Muncy reached on an error by Adael Amador to bring Pineda home and make it 6- 4 Stockton.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from May 29, 2022
- Quakes Rebound with Rout of Rawhide - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Ports Top Grizzlies in Saturday Slugfest - Stockton Ports
- Missed Opportunities Cost Giants in 2-1 Loss - San Jose Giants
- 9th Inning Rally Comes up Short as Fresno Falls to Stockton 10-8: Grizzlies - Fresno Grizzlies
- 9TH Inning Rally Comes Up Short as Fresno Falls to Stockton 10-8 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Ports Top Grizzlies in Saturday Slugfest - Stockton Ports
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.