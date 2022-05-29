Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

May 29, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Mason Green and Ports RHP Grant Judkins are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the third series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in downtown Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Despite yesterday's 10-8 loss, the Grizzlies are 12-2 (+50 run differential, 106-56) against the Ports this year, 29-9 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 17-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In their last 11 games against Stockton, the Grizzlies have tallied 121 hits with 20 of them going as homers and outscored the Ports 79-43. Fresno has mashed 28 homers over their 14 affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 119 batters over the past 10 contests against the Ports.

GREEN GOES FOR THE GRIZZLIES: Today's scheduled starter is lefty Mason Green, a 23-year old from Lenexa, Kansas. Green was selected by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Central Missouri, a Division II college. In Green's last collegiate season, he started all 18 games on the bump, going an outrageous 16-0, finishing his college career without a loss (27-0). Green had one complete game shutout and pitched 104.2 frames. He also struck out 123 batters and walked 26, becoming just the sixth Central Missouri Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season. Read more about Green on Page 2.

WALKOFF SZN: Friday night, Hunter Goodman and the Grizzlies provided the fans some early fireworks thanks to a two-run walk-off homer in the 9th inning. Headed into the frame, the Grizzlies had their backs against the wall, but their comeback claws were out and ready. A fielding error by the Ports with one out put the tying run on base. Then, up stepped Goodman. The University of Memphis product swung at a 1-0 pitch and launched it to deep right field. The ball sailed over the wall, sending the Fresno faithful into a frenzy. It was Goodman's 10th wallop of the season, a team high. The Grizzlies enjoyed their third walk-off hit of 2022 and their second against the Ports (Opening Night). It was also the second walk-off tater for Fresno this year (May 17 vs Rancho Cucamonga) and sixth comeback win of the season. All five games of the current series against Stockton have ended in one or two-run affairs.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (6-7), Beige (5-2), Black & Gold (5-1), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 31, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Jarrod Cande (1-1, 2.08) vs TBA

JUNE 1, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (2-1, 3.86) vs TBA

JUNE 2, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 8.15) vs TBA

JUNE 3, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 5.75) vs TBA

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.