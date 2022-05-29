Ports' Bats Stifled in Series Finale

FRESNO, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies clubbed three home runs and got 7.1 scoreless innings from starter Mason Green as the Ports fell to Fresno 7-1 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park.

Homering for the third straight day, Hunter Goodman gave the Grizzlies (29-16) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with a long ball off Ports' starter Grant Judkins to right center field.

With reliever Skyler Syznski on for Stockton in the bottom of the fourth, the Grizzlies extended their advantage. Juan Guerrero got the inning started for Fresno with a leadoff solo shot to center field to double the Grizzly lead to 2-0. After a flyout to center Trevor Boone followed suit with his second home run in as many days, this time a solo shot to left center to make it 3-0. EJ Andrews, Jr. followed with a walk and scored on a double down the left field line by Aiverson Rodriguez to extend the Fresno lead to 4-0.

The Grizzlies blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth. After loading the bases with two outs against Ports' left-hander James Gonzalez, Andrews, Jr. hit a slow ground ball up the third base line that was fielded by Gonzalez whose throw ended up down the right field line allowing three runs to score to make it 7-1 Grizzlies.

The Ports (17-28) avoided the shutout with a single run in the top of the ninth. Pedro Pineda reached on an error to start the frame and advanced to third on a single to left center by Max Muncy. Kevin Richards then lifted a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Pineda, getting the Ports on the board at 7-1. Joel Condreay got the final two outs for Fresno to end the ballgame.

Green (3-1) was the story of the day. The left-hander held the Ports to just three hits over 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out a season-high nine batters to pick up his third win of the season.

Judkins (1-1) took the loss for Stockton, allowing one run on just one hit with four walks and no strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

After dropping four of six in Fresno, the Ports will head to the Bay Area to continue their 12-game roadtrip with the start a six-game series with the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark on Monday with first pitch at 1:00 pm.

After a day off on Tuesday, the Ports and Giants continue their series on Wednesday at 6:50 pm.

