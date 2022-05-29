Quakes Rebound with Rout of Rawhide

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Edgardo Henriquez pitched five scoreless frames and Diego Cartaya drove in four runs, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rebounded from Friday's tough loss with a 10-1 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday at LoanMart Field.

Henriquez (2-2) scattered two hits and one walk, striking out seven in earning the victory.

Cartaya had a bases-loaded walk in his second trip to the plate and then smashed a three-run blast to straight-away center, his team-leading ninth homer of the year to make it 6-0 in the fourth.

Yunior Garcia had a big night as well, as he ripped his second homer of the year and finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Rancho (24-20) pulls to within 1 Â½ games of Lake Elsinore, as the Storm dropped their game on Saturday night. The Quakes will send River Ryan (0-0) to the mound on Sunday, as he'll make his pro debut on the hill. Visalia will counter with Yaifer Perdomo (0-3) with first pitch slated for 2pm.

Sunday is the last game of the series with the Rawhide, as kids will "Run the Bases" after the game to highlight our Memorial Day Sunday contest. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

