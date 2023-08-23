Ports Take Series Opener against Grizzlies

Fresno, California - The Stockton Ports put forth a full team effort in a 6-1 win over the first place Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday night to take game 1 of the series at Chukchansi Park.

Stockton (43-72) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the 1st inning after Henry Bolte plated the 1st of his 3 RBI's with a base hit to right field scoring Dereck Salom who led of the game with a base hit and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch from Grizzlies starter Gabriel Barbosa (L, 7-5).

Fresno (68-47) bounced right back in the bottom of the 1st with consecutive hits by Cole Carrigg and Bryant Betancourt against Ports starter Tsu-Chen Sha. Carrigg scored on the Betancourt single after reaching second base on a balk call. The game was tied at 1 after 1.

In the top of the 2nd inning the Ports wasted no time reclaiming the lead 2-1 as SS Myles Naylor hit a towering home run onto Ventura St beyond the left field fence. The homer was Naylor's 2nd of the season and gave the Ports a lead they would not relinquish. On the mound, Sha pitched brilliantly with runners on base, stranding 5 runners in his 4 innings and working around a 1st and 3rd, 0 out jam in the 4th preserving the 1 run lead. Sha had 4 strikeouts in those 4 frames without surrendering a walk.

Grizzlies starter Barbosa found a groove between the 2nd and 4th innings retiring 7 Ports batters in a row before a lead off double by Yeniel Laboy in the 5th. The double proved to be the catalyst of a 4 run Stockton rally that included 3 consecutive bunts by Pedro Pineda, Bjay Cooke, and Dereck Salom resulting in 2 errors and 2 runs. Finally, the rally was capped off by an opposite field 2-run homer by Henry Bolte, his team leading 13th long ball of the season. Barbosa finished the game having allowed 6 earned runs in his 5 innings while striking out 5.

From the 5th inning on the Stockton bullpen took over. Right-handers Micah Dallas (W, 3-4) and Carlos Guarate combined for 5 shutout innings of relief behind Sha allowing just 4 hits and a walk while stranding 5 runners on base.

On the base paths the teams combined for 4 stolen bases, Pineda (16) and Cox (9) for the Ports and Carrigg (4) and Jorge (7) for the Grizzlies. Neither team threw out a runner attempting to steal. Henry Bolte was picked off of 1st base by Barbosa in the 1st.

Bolte was the lone Ports player with multiple hit game while Kody Huff and Carrigg had 2 and 3 hits respectively for Fresno.

The series continues tomorrow evening at 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park. Each team will go with left handed starters, Eduardo Rivera (1-5, 5.53) for Stockton and Michael Prosecky (10-6, 2.89) for Fresno.

