Carrigg Continues Tear As Fresno Falls 6-1 To Stockton

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (68-47, 32-17) agonized a 6-1 setback to the Stockton Ports (43-72, 18-31) Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies fell to 32-17 (.653) in the second half, 35-18 (.660) in their last 53 games and 45-21 (.682) in their last 66 contests. Fresno dropped to 14-11 against Stockton in 2023 with a 6-7 mark at home. The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 17 contests to go (six versus Modesto).

The Ports took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a Henry Bolte RBI single to right. The Grizzlies tied the game at one in the bottom of the first when Bryant Betancourt plated Cole Carrigg with a single to right. Betancourt has recorded all three Fresno RBI over the last two contests. Carrigg reached base four times, with another three singles and a walk. In six games since joining the Grizzlies, Carrigg is batting .556 with a 1.441 OPS.

Stockton regained control and never looked back in the second when Myles Naylor blasted a solo shot to left-center field. The Ports extended their advantage to 6-1 after a four-run fifth inning. A leadoff double and a pair of Fresno miscues on bunt attempts allowed two runs to race home. Then, Bolte rocketed a two-run missile to right, his 13th longball of the season.

Grizzlies' starter Gabriel Barbosa (7-5) was tagged with the defeat after five innings of work. Barbosa allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. Fresno's bullpen of Sergio Sanchez and Brady Hill combined for four shutout frames, fanning a quartet of Stockton batters. Ports' righty Tzu-Chen Sha was issued a no-decision after four innings of one-run ball. Sha permitted five hits and no walks while punching out four. Micah Dallas (3-4, win) and Carlos Guarate pooled together five scoreless frames.

The Grizzlies lineup finished with nine hits and eight of them landed for singles. Kody Huff tallied a double among his two hits. Skyler Messinger saw his eight-game hit streak come to an end. Both Jake Snider and Carrigg lengthened their hit streaks in the loss. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies) - CF Cole Carrigg (3-4, R, BB, SB) - C Kody Huff (2-4, 2B) - 1B Bryant Betancourt (1-5, RBI) - Grizzlies Bullpen (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics) - RF Henry Bolte (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, CS) - Ports Bullpen (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) - SS Myles Naylor (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

On Deck: DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Wednesday August 23 Stockton Ports (Home)

Stockton LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-5, 5.53) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (10-6, 2.89) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: There were two balks, one by both team in tonight's game.

